Price Disclosed

The price by which SINCLAIR TELECABLE (COMMONWEALTH BROADCASTING, LLC) is selling its SONOMA COUNTY, CA cluster, Regional Mexican KXTS (EXITOS 98.7)/GEYSERVILLE, CA; Triple A KRSH (95.9 THE KRUSH)/HEALDSBURG, CA; Alternative KSXY (THE 101)/FORESTVILLE, CA; and Spanish Hits KSXY-HD2-K238AF (LATINO 95.5)/SANTA ROSA, CA, plus the LMA with JYA BROADCASTING for Adult Hits KNOB (96.7 BOB FM)/HEALDSBURG, to RAVI POTHARLANKA'S B.C. RADIO LLC is $3.3 million ($2.5 million cash, two $400,000 promissory notes) and 85% of the seller's accounts receivable as of the closing. The price was omitted when broker GREG GUY of PATRICK COMMUNICATIONS initially announced the deal but appears in the contract filed with the license transfer application at the FCC.

In other filings with the FCC, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. has filed 13 applications for pro forma changes to its ownership structure occasioned by its repurchase and cancellation of a portion of shares held by OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP and three OAKTREE principals. 56 other applications will be filed to transfer stations held by several subsidiary companies to a single entity.

Applying for STAs were AF GROUP, LLC (K278CK/HONDO, TX, waiver of interference prohibition while awaiting another station's construction of new facility so it can change frequency and location) and HOUSTON CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS, INC. (KFXT/SULPHUR, OK, temporary antenna on 30 foot pole with low power after tower collapse in high winds).

HOG RADIO, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for KUOA-A/SILOAM SPRINGS, AR because former shared studios and programming were lost when the other stations were sold to another owner.

And WAMC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WWES/MOUNT KISCO, NY due to equipment problems and an electrical outage.

