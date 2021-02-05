STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP/ROCHESTER, NY adds RACHEL “RAY-GEE” GELLER for the new created Digital/Promotions Coordinator for AC WRMM (WARM 101.3), Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE), and Adult Hits WFKL (FICKLE 93.3), effective MARCH 1st. RAY-GEE will also do middays on 94.1 THE ZONE.

She joins SMG from iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS, where she was Promotions Manager/on-air at KLLT (ALT 104.9) and Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7).

SMG OM MIKE MCCOY said, "We’re looking forward to having RACHEL join our team in ROC CITY. She’s got the talent & skills we need for tie our on-air/web/social content together. It’ll also help free up ZONE PD KOBE FARGO, who has been handling Digital for the cluster so he can concentrate on Programming.”

