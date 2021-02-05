Geller

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP adds a new voice RACHEL “RAY-GEE” GELLER middays at Alternative WZNE (THE NEW 94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY, beginning MARCH 1st. Besides her on-air duties, RACHEL will be the newly created Digital/Promotions Coordinator for the WRMM/WZNE/WFKL cluster. She comes from a 7-station cluster in ST. LOUIS where she was Promotions Manager and on-air for both ALT 104.9 and Z107.7. Her experience includes ALT 106.3/DES MOINES and CBS/ST. LOUIS. Rachel is from the ST. LOUIS area. Loves alternative music, lives the lifestyle, and is obsessed with her shelter dog Luna and loves all animals.

