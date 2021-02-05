5th Annual Conference March 6th

WOMEN IN RADIO announced TODAY (2/5) its 5th Annual "Cocktails, Cupcakes & Conversations" conference, which will be held virtually SATURDAY, MARCH 6th from 12-3p (ET). The conference will be hosted by WOMEN IN RADIO Ambassador JESSICA ROSE.

The conference panel will feature MC MEDIA CONSULTING owner CHARESE FRUGE', VP of Programming for RADIO ONE KASHON POWELL, Syndicated On Air Host DANA CORTEZ, Market Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA NICKY SPARROW, Host of the "CARLA MARIE & ANTHNY Show," CARLA MARIE, and marketing industry leader BETHANY KENT.

This year's conference will focus on bringing bright minds in radio together to discuss navigating the industry, plus an array of subjects to foster learning and inspiration, and provoke conversations that matter.

Those who attend the virtual conference will experience a virtual step and repeat, speed networking, virtual tables for socializing before meetings, speed aircheck sessions, directory of conference attendees, public and private chats, question and answer sessions and more.

