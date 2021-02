Rocking Today At 5p (ET)

SIRIUSXM's "FOO FIGHTERS RADIO" is celebrating the release of the band's new album "Medicine At Midnight" with a performance from the SIRIUSXM GARAGE in LOS ANGELES TODAY at 5p (ET) on FOO FIGHTERS RADIO (Ch. 105 on SIRIUSXM).

Check out a preview of their FIRST public performance of their song “Cloudspotter” off their new album here.

