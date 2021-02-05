Jerry Lubin

ALL ACCESS has learned that former WABX/DETROIT afternoon personality JERRY LUBIN passed away on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4th from COVID-19 related health issues. LUBIN was one of the so-called WABX "Air Aces" that graced the station's airwaves in the 70s and early 80s.

LUBIN, a DETROIT radio legend, worked for WABX, which was a widely influential freeform/progressive rock radio station in the MOTOR CITY for years. The station operated from 1960 until JANUARY 9th, 1984, when the station format came to an end playing “When the Music’s Over” by THE DOORS. The station then switched to “Class FM“, WCLS, with a soft rock format.

Check out a history of WABX courtesy of MOTOR CITY RADIO FLASHBACKS here.

