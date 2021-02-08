Marilyn Manson: Dropped By Manager (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The MARILYN MANSON scandal continues to rock the shock-rocker, who has been dropped by his record label (LOMA VISTA) (NET NEWS, FEBRUARY 1st), his talent agency (CAA) and now his manager of 25 years TONY CIULLA.

The move comes after several women, including actress and MANSON’s ex-fiancé EVAN RACHEL WOOD, accused the rocker of sexual and physical abuse.

CIULLA started managing MANSON in 1996, the same year he released his breakthrough album, "Antichrist Superstar." He has supported his client, real name BRIAN WARNER, through several media controversies — including criticism that followed the COLUMBINE shooting — and a plethora of lawsuits.

Longtime friend TRENT REZNOR, who was implicated by MANSON in participating in sexual abuse in his autobiography, "The Long, Hard Road Out Of Hell," has denied the chargers.

Said REZNOR, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of MANSON as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago. As I said at the time, the passage from MANSON’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.”

MANSON issued a statement earlier this week denying the allegations against him. “Obviously, my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

« see more Net News