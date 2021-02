Delaney

"AMERICA TONIGHT WITH KATE DELANEY" has been added by a pair of new affiliates.

DELTA MEDIA News-Talk simulcast KFXZ-A-K253CO/LAFAYETTE, LA-KLCJ/LAKE CHARLES, LA is adding the show for weeknights 1-4a (CT), starting FEBRUARY 14th.

Meanwhile, SANILAC BROADCASTING News-Talk-Country WMIC-A-W237EQ/SANDUSKY, MI is picking up DELANEY's show TODAY (2/8) for airing weeknights midnight-2a (ET).

