KXXR/Minneapolis Hires Jordan Alamat For Nights
February 8, 2021
CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X)/MINNEAPOLIS has hired JORDAN ALAMAT for nights (7p-Mid). He debuted on last WEDNESDAY (2/3).
ALAMAT was most recently MD/mornings at crosstown GO MEDIA Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3) and previous stints at TWIN CITIES outlets T40/R KZGO and T40/M KDWN.
93X PD DAREK MADDEN said, “We’re thrilled to add JORDAN to the 93X team. He’s a true music person, a pop culture aficionado, and one of the rising stars in this business. Plus, he enjoys our winters, so he’s basically a unicorn.”
ALAMAT added, “Speaking from experience, the team at 93X were difficult competitors, and I can already tell they’re immaculate teammates! I’m stoked and thankful to be a part of the team and legacy at 93X. I can also drink 93X Half-Assed IPA openly in public without worrying about getting in trouble, since it’s now my team’s beer!