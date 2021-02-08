Jordan Alamat

CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X)/MINNEAPOLIS has hired JORDAN ALAMAT for nights (7p-Mid). He debuted on last WEDNESDAY (2/3).

ALAMAT was most recently MD/mornings at crosstown GO MEDIA Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3) and previous stints at TWIN CITIES outlets T40/R KZGO and T40/M KDWN.

93X PD DAREK MADDEN said, “We’re thrilled to add JORDAN to the 93X team. He’s a true music person, a pop culture aficionado, and one of the rising stars in this business. Plus, he enjoys our winters, so he’s basically a unicorn.”

ALAMAT added, “Speaking from experience, the team at 93X were difficult competitors, and I can already tell they’re immaculate teammates! I’m stoked and thankful to be a part of the team and legacy at 93X. I can also drink 93X Half-Assed IPA openly in public without worrying about getting in trouble, since it’s now my team’s beer!

