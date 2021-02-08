Vincent (Photo: Schmidt Relations)

Bluegrass star RHONDA VINCENT was formally inducted as a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY on SATURDAY night (2/6) by fellow OPRY member DIERKS BENTLEY. VINCENT was surprised with an invitation to join the OPRY last FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 3/2/20), but her original MARCH, 2020 induction date was pushed back due to the pandemic.

In inducting VINCENT, BENTLEY said, “I’ll never forget the night that our mutual friend MARTY STUART made me an official member of the OPRY, and I’m so pleased to get to do the same for you tonight. RHONDA, you are now an official member of the GRAND OLE OPRY! I know you will carry the OPRY banner proudly wherever you go.” Watch the moment here.

“It’s been 343 days, seven hours, three minutes and five seconds,” VINCENT said of the time that has elapsed since her invitation. “This is a night I will never forget and will cherish the rest of my life. I am proof that dreams really do come true.”

Said, OPRY VP and Executive Producer DAN ROGERS, “It’s great to have the supremely talented and very patient RHONDA VINCENT as an official OPRY member. She brings with her countless fans, industry respect, and heartfelt passion for keeping the OPRY vibrant and entertaining for generations to come. We look forward to RHONDA spending the rest of her career with us as part of the OPRY family.”

