Spoken Word Label

In partnership with DETROIT’s MOTOWN MUSEUM, MOTOWN RECORDS is relaunching the BLACK FORUM label founded by BERRY GORDY and THE MOTOWN CORPORATION in 1971, reported the DETROIT FREE PRESS.

The BLACK FORUM is a spoken-word and poetry label that ran for three years in the early 1970s. In addition to newly recorded releases, BLACK FORUM will reissue six of the albums that helped establish the label.

First of the reissues will be Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’s 1970 album. “Why I Oppose the War in VIETNAM.” The LP won a GRAMMY for Best Spoken Word.

MOTOWN Records Pres. ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM issued a statement, “As we navigate our way through unprecedented times, racial and social tensions are at a high. We felt an urgent need to reactivate BLACK FORUM in order to provide information alongside inspiration.

"The label provided a clear-cut reflection of who America was at the time of civil unrest in the 60s and 70s. Now, we look to extend and expound on the original principles and purpose of BLACK FORUM.”

Reissues Planned For This Rear:

STOKELY CARMICHAEL -“Free HUEY”

LANGSTON HUGHES & MARGARET DANNER -“Writers of the Revolution”

GUESS WHO’S COMING HOME - “Black Fighting Men Recorded Live in VIETNAM”

OSSIE DAVIS -“CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS”

VARIOUS ARTISTS -“Black Spirits: Festival of New Black Poets in America” (includes appearances by IMAMU AMIRI BARAKA, STANLEY CROUCH, and THE LAST POETS)

