Dr. Jerry Boulding

This month ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER is featuring our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING. His BLACK HISTORY MONTH columns provided a necessary gut check on race, business, history, politics, education, and Black music.

WEAVER said, "I can remember one of the first conversations JERRY and I had about programming. He shared his thoughts about listeners, staying current, and taking responsibility for everything you do. He would always stress the huge impact that African American musicians had made on culture.

"One of his goals was to make sure Black radio kept in-step with change." He said, "To appreciate change, we need to know the story of Black history in this country."

You can read BOULDING's Part 2 of his 2010 four-part BLACK HISTORY MONTH series here.

