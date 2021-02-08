Bruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuce! (Photo: Andre Luiz Moreira - Shutterstock)

BRUCE "THE BOSS" SPRINGSTEEN's two-minute commercial for JEEP during SUPER BOWL LV was a first-ever alignment with a brand in his entire career.

According to VARIETY, "The commercial is designed to spur viewers to mend the various rifts that have erupted in the nation in recent years." SPRINGSTEEN is seen at a small chapel in LEBANON, KS with his own 1980 Jeep CJ-5 in the picture, while noting, “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope up on the road ahead.”

The spot ends with the tagline, “To The ReUnited States Of AMERICA.”

