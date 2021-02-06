COVID-19 (photo: Gemini Pro Studio - shutterstock)

AMERICA's continued disregard for the impact of COVID-19's potential dangers to people and their families was on full display as several well-know artists, 50 CENT, STEVE AOKI and DIPLO appeared at mostly unmasked SUPER BOWL parties with little to no social distancing safeguards in place.

The TAMPA BAY NEWS reported that MAYOR RICK KRISEMAN is upset with 50 CENT. The rapper-actor-entrepreneur was the headliner for a private SUPER BOWL 55 party in a hangar at ALBERT WHITTED AIRPORT on FRIDAY night (2/5). But photos posted the day after by TMZ show a crowded, mostly-maskless event held amid the CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

The mayor tweeted his displeasure SATURDAY and suggested that fines may be imminent. “This isn’t how we should be celebrating the SUPER BOWL," he said. "It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 CENT.”

Super DJs DIPLO and AOKI both attracted a crowd of 2,000+ people to the GODFREY WATERFRONT HOTEL's WTR TAMPA Pool on FRIDAY (2/5) and SATURDAY (2/6) and there were few masks and zero social distancing, according to WFLA-TV and TMZ.

TAMPA POLICE released a statement: “Scenes from WTR last night and a few other clubs were incredibly disappointing. The city spent the better part of a year educating residents on precautions due to the pandemic and have recently put a mask order in place for both the entertainment and event zones to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors to our great city. When the governor lifted the capacity restrictions and opened bars, we turned to the tight-knit hospitality community to reopen safe and sound, but there’s a level of personal responsibility that must be followed or risk getting shut down.”

