Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Bieber/Blanco #1; Ariana #2/#3; Chris Brown Top 5; McRae Top 10; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear, Weeknd, Pop Smoke Top 15

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO take over the top spot with "Lonely," moving 4*-1* and is up 1921 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE has two of the top three as "34+35" moves 5*-2* and is +2110 spins

* Meanwhile, after seven weeks at #1, "positions" is at #3 - and both songs exceeded 17000 spins this week

* CHRIS BROWN scores his first top 5 at Top 40 since 2008 as "Go Crazy," featuring YOUNG THUNG, moves 6*-4* and is up 982 spins

* Another newcomer enters the top 10 as TATE MCRAE goes 12*-10* with "You Broke Me First," up 1408 spins

* Speaking of new artists, on the cusp of the top 10 is RITT MOMNEY, climbing 13*-11* with "Put Your Records On," up 1701 spins

* Three songs go top 15 this week - led by MACHINE GUN KELLY and BLACKBEAR, up 16*-12* with "My Ex's Best Friend," up 1035 spins

* THE WEEKND vaults into the top 15, rising 19*-14* with "Save Your Tears," at +949 spins

* POP SMOKE goes top 20 with "What You Know Bout Love," climbing 21*-15* and is +1092 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION hits the top 20 with "Body," up 23*-20* and +655 spins

* AVA MAX surges 31*-22* in her second week on the chart with "My Head & My Heart" and is up 1916 spins

* JASON DERULO & ADAM LEVINE climb 34*-27* with "Lifestyle" at +1394 spins

* THE KID LAROI hits the top 30 with "Without You," moving 33*-29* and gains 822 spins

* The top debut belongs to SABRINA CARPENTER at 34* with "Skin," up 616 spins

* TIESTO enters at 36* with "The Business" while NELLY & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE come aboard at 39* with "Lil Bit"

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke, Megan Hold Top 2; CJ Top 5; H.E.R. Top 10; Erica Banks Top 20; Fat Joe Surges; Cardi B Leads Debuts

* POP SMOKE scores a 3rd week at #1 with "What You Know Bout Love"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is the runner up for a 2nd week with "Body," and is +357 spins

* CJ goes top 5 with "Whoopty," moving 7*-4* and +420 spins

* H.E.R. hits the top 10 with "Damage," up 11*-9* and +179 spins

* ERICA BANKS is top 20 in her third week with "Buss It," rising 24*-18* and is +611 spins in her third week

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED & AMORPHOUS vault 38*-23* with "Sunshine (The Light,") and is +688 spins

* LIL BABY is up 32*-27* with "On Me," growing 325 spins

* CARDI B is back and debuts at 35* with "Up" with 819 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO enters at 37* with "drivers license"

* POOH SHIESTY debuts at 40* with "Back In Blood," featuring LIL DURK, up 222 spins

Urban: Saweetie/Jhene Aiko New #1; BRS Kash Runner Up; Megan Top 5; Internet Money Surges; H.E.R. Top 10

* SAWEETIE takes over the top spot with "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO, moving 4*-1* and is +521 spins

* BRS KASH is in the runner up spot, climbing 3*-2* with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," up 229 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has another top 5 with "Body," moving 6*-5* and is up 338 spins

* Inside the top 10, INTERNET MONEY surges 10*-6* with "Lemonade," featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER and NAV, up 497 spins

* H.E.R. hits the top 10 at Rhythmic and Urban as "Damage" moves 12*-9* and is +475 spins

* YUNG BLEU goes top 15 as "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE is up 17*-13* and is +603 spins

* LIL DURK is top 15 with "Stay Down," featuring 6LACK & YOUNG THUG

* MONEY MU hits the top 20 with "Hittin'," featuring MONEYBAGG YO, rising 21*-18* and is +279 spins

* Also top 20 is "You Got It" by VEDO, up 22*-20* and +214 spins

* ERICA BANKS has a solid +579 spin gain and is nearing the top 20, leaping 27*-21* with "Buss It"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION leaps 29*-23* with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 528 spins

* MORRAY goes 30*-24* with "Quicksand," up 526 spins

* POP SMOKE soars 39*-28* with his multiformat hit "What You Know Bout Love," at +702 spins

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED & AMORPHOUS land the top debut at 34* with "Sunshine (The Light,") and is +635 spins

* CARDI B also has a good first week debut at Urban with "Up," at 35* and 1046 spins

* POOH SHEISTY, FOUSHEE, and SPOTTEMGOTTEM also debut

Hot AC: Ava Max Returns To #1; 24KGoldn/Iann Dior Top 3; Dua Spins Surge; Ariana Tpp 10

* AVA MAX regains the #1 slot with "Kings & Queens," up 2*-1*

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR are top 3 with "Mood," moving 4*-3* and is up 315 spins

* DUA LIPA holds at 6* with "Levitating" but is +464 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE is top 10 with "positions," up 11*-10* and +223 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO go 15*-12* with "Lonely," up 452 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO soars into the top 15, up 20*-15* with "drivers license," and is +888 spins

* JASON DERULO and ADAM LEVINE soar 28*-21* with "Lifestyle," at +641 spins

* JP SAXE & MAREN MORRIS have the top debut at 33* with "Line By Line," up 107 spins

* BRYNN ELLIOTT, AVA MAX, and ANT CLEMONS (featuring JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) also debut

Active Rock: Royal Blood New Chart Topper; Cleopatrick Top 5; Chevelle Top 10; From Ashes To New Top 15; Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters Top 20

* ROYAL BLOOD takes the top spot with "Trouble's Coming," moving 3*-1* and is +352 spins

* CLEOPATRICK goes top 5 with "Hometown," up 7*-5* and +165 spins

* CHEVELLE enters the top 10 with "Self destructor," moving 11*-8* and is +195 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW go top 15 with "Scars That I'm Hiding"

* COREY TAYLOR hits the top 20 in his third week as "Samantha's Gone" climbs 22*-19* and is +160 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS surge into the top 20 in just their second week as "Waiting On A War" soars 36*-20* and is +377 spins

* LOVE AND DEATH have the top debut at 32* with "Down" and are +90 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER enters at 34* with "Everything We Need," up 142 spins

* ESCAPE THE FATE come aboard at 38* with "Invincible," featuring LINDSEY STIRLING

Alternative: Eilish Holds Top Spot; Cage Runner Up; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 3; Clairo Top 10; Weezer, Foo Fighters Top 15

* BILLIE EILISH holds the top spot with "Therefore I Am" for a second week

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT is now the runner up with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020,)" up 3*-2* and +218 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR hit the top 3 with "My Ex's Best Friend," moving 4*-3* and is +206 spins

* CLAIRO goes top 10 with "Sofia," up 11*-10* and up 200 spins

* WEEZER surges into the top 15, up 17*-12* with "All My Favorite Songs," at +420 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS vault 28*-15* with "Waiting On A War," and are up 513 spins

* THE KID LAROI surges into the top 20, rising 25*-17* with "Without You," moving up 154 spins

* THE KNOCKS go top 20, leaping 23*-19* with "All About You," featuring FOSTER THE PEOPLE

* Also top 20 is BACKSEAT LOVERS is "Kilby Girl," moving 24*-20*

* CAROLESDAUGHTER enters at 26* with "Violent," up 337 spins

* WEATHERS and PORTER ROBINSON also debut

Triple A: Bakar Holds Top Spot; Kings Of Leon Runner Up; Bastille Top 5; Jade Bird Top 10

* BAKAR scores a second week at #1 with "1st Time"

* KINGS OF LEON are the runner up with "The Bandit," up 3*-2* and are +111 spins

* BASTILLE go top 5 with "survivin'," moving 6*-5*

* JADE BIRD enters the top 10, rising 12*-10* with "Headstart"

* FOO FIGHTERS surge 26*-13* with "Waiting On A War," and is +188 spins

* RAY LAMONTAGNE goes top 15 as "Roll Me Mama, Roll Me," leaping 16*-14*

* MY MORNING JACKET enters the top 20, rising 22*-20* with "Run It"

* WEEZER has the top debut at 22* with "All My Favorite Songs"

* JULIEN BAKER and NATAHANIEL RATELIFF also debut

« see more Net News