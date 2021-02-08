Fictional Series

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO is adding a new original fictional series created by former BBC announcer PATRICK MUIRHEAD, now an ex-pat working in TV in the SEYCHELLES. "THE MAHÉ MYSTERIES," a ten-part series inspired by real events involving the discovery of several human skulls, will air daily for two weeks starting FEBRUARY 15th at 5p and will subsequently be available as a podcast.

MUIRHEAD said, “This is my first attempt at fiction and story-telling. A novel is planned, but for now, I wanted to use my radio skills to put together a podcast series. PODCAST RADIO snapped it up.”

PODCAST RADIO Dir. PAUL CHANTLER said, “We loved the story. Not only is it a clever work of fiction, based on fact, with lots of plot twists and some dry humor, but it really puts over the exotic feel of SEYCHELLES. When you listen to these podcasts, you really feel as though you are there.”

