New Network

The financial podcast "EARN YOUR LEISURE" is joining CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD's THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK. The show, hosted by RASHAD BILAL and TROY MILLINGS, posts TUESDAYS; it debuted two years ago and has had guests including MARK CUBAN, SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, CHARLAMAGNE's "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host DJ ENVY, DWYANE WAYDE, and JULIUS ERVING.

“We are proud to be a part of a network that shares our belief and vision of empowering the next generation of leaders in the world of business," said the hosts in a press release. "‘EARN YOUR LEISURE’ is a college business class mixed with pop culture, offering listeners a unique perspective into the work of business and finance. “We pride ourselves on being a transparent business outlet, discussing complex topics broken down so that the average listener can comprehend. We are extremely excited to be joining THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK, where the voices of our community can be authentically heard from a range of different leaders. Together, we will continue to expand the conversation of financial literacy while educating the world.”

