Maida

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q)/HOUSTON welcomes KATELYN MAIDA to its morning show, "The Q Morning Zoo," alongside TIM TUTTLE and ERICA RICO, effective TODAY (2/8). She succeeds longtime host KEVIN KLINE, who recently retired (NET NEWS 12/7/20).

“KATELYN MAIDA was hands down the most talented person we auditioned," said TUTTLE. "It was an obvious choice, and we are so excited for the future of 'The Q Morning Zoo.'”

“We are all really looking forward to having another strong female on the team," said RICO. "KATELYN was a perfect fit as she was already a part of our CMG family.”

MAIDA, a HOUSTON native, originally started in radio as a Social Media Producer for KKBQ. She was most-recently in mornings at CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS.

“I am beyond excited to come back home to the city where I grew up and join TIM and ERICA in waking up HOUSTON,” said MAIDA. “I’m not just coming back to a previous employer, I’m coming back to my radio family, and the family-like atmosphere at CMG HOUSTON is part of what makes this team so successful.”

« back to Net News