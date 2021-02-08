(T) Egan, Fairbank, Bostrom (B) Noel, Brauchle, Tatum

NASHVILLE and AUSTIN-based management company TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT has promoted six of its 27 staff members. The recent promotions include CHRISTINA EGAN, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer; CHRIS FAIRBANK, who rises to SVP/Marketing; ALLISON BOSTROM, who is elevated to VP/Marketing; MARK NOEL, who now serves as VP/Management; AMY BRAUCHLE, serving as Coord./Marketing; and KARRIE TATUM, who rises to Dir./Marketing.

“We have seen our staff step up and excel in spite of the challenges the pandemic has presented,” said TRIPLE 8 founding partner GEORGE COURI. “These promotions serve to acknowledge some of those people who have helped our clients find creative ways to continue to grow and have impact during these dramatically changing times. We are quite proud of how all members of our 27-person team also step up to support each other and truly work collaboratively.”



“It’s very rewarding to look back at a year like 2020 and be incredibly proud of the hustle and resilience our entire staff has displayed,” said partner PAUL STEELE. “It’s a true joy to elevate from within, and I look forward to more opportunities to do so in the future.”

