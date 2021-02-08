Smith

NASHVILLE-based record label, music publishing and management company BIG FUTURE MUSIC GROUP (BFMG) launched TODAY (2/8), led by industry executive RYAN WESLEY SMITH. BFMG has partnered with SONY's THE ORCHARD for distribution and music publisher SONY/ATV. Veteran manager and label exec MIKE McCLOSKEY will join the team as advisor, and multi-genre producer and songwriter TYRUS MORGAN will join as an A&R consultant.

Additionally, BFMG has signed Christian/Pop artist ABBY ROBERTSON as its flagship act. Her debut single, "Sanctuary," will be released on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th.

Before launching BFMG, SMITH was a part of the team at AWAKENING EVENTS, a global Top 50 concert promoter (POLLSTAR), working with artists such as TOBYMAC, CHRIS TOMLIN, CASTING CROWNS and more. He also spent time working with STORY HOUSE COLLECTIVE, handling day-to-day marketing operations for GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter MATHEW WEST. In early 2019, SMITH launched CHORDWELL, an artist development and music marketing company, which includes clients such as FOR KING & COUNTRY, TY JAMES, YOUNGHEART, CASDE THOMPSON, and labels WORD|CURB ENTERTAINMENT and LOYALTY RECORDS.



“I grew up going to concerts with my dad, and dreamed of one day working with artists, songwriters, and creatives," said SMITH. "BIG FUTURE is the manifestation of those dreams coming to fruition. We believe the best days are ahead, and are excited to champion ABBY and ensure her incredible talent and heart are shared with listeners globally.”

« see more Net News