ALT 104.5 Helping Breweries During The Pandemic

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELHIA is celebrating the new year with the "ALT 104.5 BREWERY TOUR" and a series of custom craft beer collaborations. The ALT 104.5 BREWERY TOUR aims to spotlight many of the great breweries in the PHILADELPHIA area that have experienced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic.

On THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11th from 7-9p the tour stops at LOVE CITY BREWING. ALT 104.5 is inviting listeners to come bundle up at LOVE CITY BREWING’s outdoor beer garden or enjoy a socially distanced beverage at their indoor taproom including a custom “UNCONDITIONAL-ALT LOVE IPA” created specifically for the ALT 104.5 BREWERY TOUR. In addition, the first 20 people at the event will receive a custom ALT 104.5-pint glass.



ALT 104.5 PD AMBER MILLER said, "Listeners have always depended on us for new music discovery, and now we are expanding our expertise to new beer discovery. We’ve scoured the PHILLY/JERSEY/DELAWARE beer scene and are excited to introduce listeners to some of our favorite breweries."

