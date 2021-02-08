Saliba

Global talent and entertainment company UTA has added veteran agent BRETT SALIBA to its NASHVILLE office music department. SALIBA joins UTA from CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY. He began his career in the music industry at BUDDY LEE ATTRACTIONS, and has worked with artists including MIDLAND, BILLY CURRINGTON, KID ROCK, UNCLE KRACKER, DRAKE WHITE and more.

“BRETT is an industry veteran with an outstanding track record of finding new opportunities for artists at all stages of their careers,” said UTA’s Co-Head/Global Music DAVID ZEDECK. “He is well-respected within the NASHVILLE community and we are excited to welcome him to UTA.”

"I’m thrilled to be joining the team at UTA and I look forward to helping my new colleagues grow the NASHVILLE office,” said SALIBA. “There is great momentum already in place and I can’t wait to help build upon all the great work the team has already accomplished.”

