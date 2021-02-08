Lawrence (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

The JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS have the first pick in the 2021 NFL DRAFT, and with the likelihood that the JAGS will use the pick on prized CLEMSON quarterback TREVOR LAWRENCE, the JAGUARS' flagship, SEVEN BRIDGES RADIO Sports WJXL-A-F (1010XL/92.5 FM)/JACKSONVILLE will debut a 10-episode podcast all about LAWRENCE, "TREVORCAST," on FEBRUARY 25th.

The show will be hosted by midday "XL PRIMETIME" co-host MATT HAYES and the station's JAGUARS beat reporter and afternoon "FRANGIE SHOW" show contributor HAYS CARLYON with guests including coaches and others who have been close to LAWRENCE throughout his career.

