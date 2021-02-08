Debuts February 12th

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA has announced "A BLACK MILE TO THE SURFACE: THE GLOBAL CONCERT FILM" a front-to-back performance of their critically acclaimed 2017 album, filmed in ASHEVILLE, NC’S ECHO MOUNTAIN RECORDING STUDIOS. The free concert, will premiere via YOUTUBE this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).

The event will launch with a BROOKLYN VEGAN-presented pre-show virtual meet and greet with the full band, where fans can ask questions, before the feature presentation begins. An encore screening and second pre-show virtual meet and greet with ANDY HULL, ROBERT MCDOWELL, and producer CATHERINE MARKS will be held via MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA’s FACEBOOK page on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13th at 3p (ET)/12p (PT).

“We wanted to create a really special live performance for our fans, seeing as we haven’t been able to be together in quite awhile. So we returned to the place where we recorded A Black Mile To The Surface and played the album in its entirety. We are so excited to share this film, for free, to everybody,” says Hull. “This album and your reception to it has exceeded our expectations, and we felt this the best way to thank you all for supporting our music. This feels like the perfect way to close the Black Mile chapter, and I’m excited to say that this is more than just a concert. It’s also the beginning.”

Check out the trailer.

