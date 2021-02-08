Restructures Programming

SUMMITMEDIA has a new programming leadership team, and the company has renewed its focus on delivering an unparalleled experience for its listeners.

SUMMITMEDIA CEO CARL PARMER commented, "Our goal is to bring each SUMMIT brand experience to life and innovate in the media space. While the past year disrupted radio as we knew it as well as experiencing the recent passing of programming legend BILL TANNER, we recognize the incredible opportunities before us for those who can deliver fresh ideas to the industry."

In the restructuring, RANDY CHASE has been named EVP/Programming, leading the company's strategic and programming charge. CHASE joined SUMMITMEDIA in JULY 2020 and brings more than three decades of experience across multiple formats. CHASE will be leading a team of Brand And Content Leaders (BCL).

JOHN OLSEN, SVPP serves as Rock, Classic Rock and Alternative BCL. OLSEN will also oversee Special Projects.

MAURICE DEVOE, OM for SUMMITMEDIA/GREENVILLE, takes on the BCL role for Top 40/Rhythmic, Hip Hop and R&B stations.

New to the SUMMITMEDIA programming team is RICK THOMAS, former VP/Programming for MAX MEDIA/DENVER. THOMAS is BCL for Top 40, Hot AC and AC. THOMAS also takes on day-to-day programming duties for Top 40/Mainstream WWST (STAR 102.1)/KNOXVILLE.

CHASE commented, "We have assembled a team with both incredible experience and a tremendous hunger to capitalize on the disruption in the media space and arrive first into the next normal. With this leadership team in place, I believe we will deliver highly engaging products for our consumers and set up every member of the SUMMITMEDIA team to perform at their full potential."

Randy Chase

