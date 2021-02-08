Betty Korvan In 1974

iHEARTMEDIA Rocker WMMS/CLEVELAND has a long and legendary history and ALL ACCESS has learned that former WMMS late-night personality BETTY KORVAN has died at age 67. KORVAN joined WMMS in 1974 and did the 10p-2a shift for many years.

Former WMMS PD JOHN GORMAN told ALL ACCESS, "It was unexpected. BETTY lost her husband around CHRISTMAS, also unexpected, following a minor hernia operation. She was a wonderful person. What you heard was who she was. Down to earth - and, of course, loved and knew her music well."

Check out GORMAN's FACEBOOK page here for a collection of photos of KORVAN and the legendary WMMS staff.

