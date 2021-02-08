Lutz

NASHVILLE-based 50 EGG MUSIC has signed artist/songwriter JACOB LUTZ to a publishing deal. The NORTH CAROLINA native is set to release his second single, "Sane Love," this week.

“JACOB is one of the most talented artists I’ve ever met with a work ethic and determination to match” said 50 EGG MUSIC Pres. TALI CANTERBURY. “I can’t wait to see the giant career he will have in music.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever picked up the phone to call TALI faster than the first time I heard JACOB sing," said 50 EGG MUSIC Co-owner JONATHAN SINGLETON. "I didn’t know what we were gonna do, but knew we had to do something. JACOB's voice is undeniable, his personality is one of a kind, his guitar playing is obviously 'JACOB' and no one else. He’s the thing we are all looking for."

“When I first met the 50 EGG MUSIC crew, there weren’t any doubts in my mind” said LUTZ. “Not only did they feel like family to me, but everyone else in town had nothing but good things to say. They are great at what they do and, more importantly, they are great people. Couldn’t imagine joining a better company/family to help take my dream to the next level.”

« see more Net News