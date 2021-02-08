Sold

The price tag for the deal in which SOUND COMMUNICATIONS is selling Country WKPQ (KICKIN' COUNTRY 105.3)/HORNELL, NY (with booster WKPQ-FM2/ELMIRA); AC WGMM (GEM 98.7) and News-Talk WENI-A-W277DG and W294BU/CORNING, NY; News-Talk WENY-A-W295BY/ELMIRA, NY; AC WENI-F (MAGIC 92.7)/SOUTH WAVERLY, PA; AC WMXO (MIX 101.5) and Country WOEN-A-W242CT (THE RIDE) and W263CZ/OLEAN, NY; and Rock WQRS/SALAMANCA, NY to SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC (licenses) and SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA (assets) is $1.8 million, according to the contract filed with the FCC. The price was not disclosed when the deal was initially announced last week (NET NEWS 2/5).

The spinoff deal has SOUND COMMUNICATIONS sending News-Talk WGGO-A-W263CZ (THE PATRIOT)/SALAMANCA, NY; Country WZKZ (THE RIDE)/ALFRED, NY; AC WENY-F (MAGIC 97.7)/BIG FLATS, NY and SEVEN MOUNTAINS sending Classic Rock WMTT-A-F (101 THE MET)/HORSEHEADS, NY; Classic Hits WPHD (COOL 104.9)/MONTOUR FALLS, NY,; and Silent WUDE/PORTVILLE, NY in a swap to FAMILY LIFE that will bring SEVEN MOUNTAINS Religion WCIG/DALLAS, PA and translators W266BN/OLEAN, NY; W280EB/ALFRED, NY; W281BA/CORNING, NY; W275DD/ELMIRA, NY; and W273BI/WATKINS GLEN, NY.

In other filings with the FCC, LHTC MEDIA, INC. is selling AC WCNS-A-W247CX (97.3 LITE FM)/LATROBE, PA and Adult Hits WXJX-A/APOLLO, PA-W254CR/LATROBE, PA (98.7 JACK FM) to STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC for $475,000 plus a Time Brokerage Agreement before closing.

RANDY MICHAELS' RADIOACTIVE, LLC is selling Classic Rock WWFK (107.1 FRANK FM)/PLATTSBURGH WEST, NY to GREAT EASTERN RADIO, LLC for $75,000. GREAT EASTERN operates the station (formerly WPLA/DANNEMORA, NY) under an LMA commencing last JULY 1st.

ONDAS DE VIDA, INC. is selling K256BS/PALMDALE, CA to LA NUEVA BROADCASTING, INC. for $80,000. The primary station is Spanish Contemporary Christian KODV (ONDAS DE VIDA)/BARSTOW, CA.

VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC is selling K241CP/ENGLEWOOD, CO to AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. for $60,000. The primary station is Spanish Talk KNRV-A/ENGLEWOOD-DENVER, CO.

DENTON HOLIDAY FESTIVAL ASSOCIATION, INC. is assigning low power FM KUZU-LP/DENTON, TX to REAL WAVES RADIO NETWORK for no consideration.

Applying for STAs were STARADIO CORP. (KGRC/HANNIBAL, MO, temporary antenna side-mounted on licensed tower after main antenna lost in ice storm); HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. (K293CM/DALLAS, temporary facilities after antenna hit by lightning); and DAVID H. GREENLEE (W238CN/LANCASTER, KY, temporary antenna after tower guy wire failure led to VSWR issues with licensed antenna).

And EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on its donation of several FM translators to RADIO BY GRACE, INC.

