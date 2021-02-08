Spangler

REPUBLIC RECORDS EVP/Promotion GARY SPANGLER has been upped to EVP of the label.

REPUBLIC RECORDS Founder & CEO MONTE LIPMAN commented, "GARY's leadership and recent accomplishments has been nothing short of historic. His overall passion for music, support of the artist community, and pursuit of excellence remains key ingredients to his success."

SPANGLER added, "It’s an honor to play a small part in the legacy of REPUBLIC that MONTE and AVERY have built from the ground up. I’m inspired to be on this team every single day I get up for work. Now more than ever, I’m excited for what the future holds at REPUBLIC."

In this new role, SPANGLER will continue to lead promotion for acts on the REPUBLIC and ISLAND RECORDS rosters. SPANGLER, a 14-year veteran of the company and EVP/Promotion since 2016, he has orchestrated and executed promotion campaigns for the likes of ARIANA GRANDE, DRAKE, JONAS BROTHERS, NICKI MINAJ, POST MALONE, TAYLOR SWIFT, THE WEEKND and more in addition to DEMI LOVATO and SHAWN MENDES. Under his leadership, REPUBLIC has been the “#1 MEDIABASE Airplay Marketshare Label” for the last seven consecutive years and counting.

