Two New Sessions Added

Country radio consultants MIKE O’MALLEY and BECKY BRENNER of ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER (A&O&B) have added two new sessions to their 27th annual pre-CRS seminar, taking place on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15th from 11:30-2:30p (CT). COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's KAMERON MARLOWE will be featured for a special acoustic performance and Q&A. Additionally, PAULA BEADLE, CEO of CARAVEL, a national consulting company specializing in sponsorship and partnership marketing, will lead a session called "Navigating the Future Landscape of Sponsorship." BEADLE will share her insights on how radio can better monetize its assets through successful partnerships with sponsors.

As previously announced (NET NEWS 2/2), the A&O&B team will also present the first highlights from their 16th annual online perceptual study, “Roadmap 2021." This is the largest study of Country P1s in the U.S. and CANADA, with over 10,000 respondents. Seminar attendees will learn about how the pandemic has affected trends in music tastes, radio usage, digital consumption, social networking and more. The three-hour seminar will also include a visit from best-selling author BRENDAN KANE, touching on points from his new book, "Hook Point: How To Stand Out In A 3-Second World."

The A&O&B pre-CRS seminar is free to all A&O&B clients, as well as any broadcasters in non-competitive situations. Register here.

