Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for FEBRUARY 1-7 showed downloads down 3% from the previous week and up 3% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JANUARY 27, 2020 to JANUARY 31, 2021 was +2% for Arts, 0% for Business, +22% for Comedy, -23% for Education, +7% for History, +12% for News, +9% for Science, -11% for Society & Culture, -15% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -4% for Arts, +1% for Business, -2% for Comedy, -3% for Education, +8% for History, -4% for News, -2% for Science, -7% for Society & Culture, +7% for Sports, and -6% for True Crime.

