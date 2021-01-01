-
Downloads Down 3% Week-To-Week, Up 3% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For February 1-7
February 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for FEBRUARY 1-7 showed downloads down 3% from the previous week and up 3% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JANUARY 27, 2020 to JANUARY 31, 2021 was +2% for Arts, 0% for Business, +22% for Comedy, -23% for Education, +7% for History, +12% for News, +9% for Science, -11% for Society & Culture, -15% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -4% for Arts, +1% for Business, -2% for Comedy, -3% for Education, +8% for History, -4% for News, -2% for Science, -7% for Society & Culture, +7% for Sports, and -6% for True Crime.