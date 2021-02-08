Auction

The FCC is proposing to offer four AM construction permits and 136 FM construction permits in its Auction 109 on JULY 17th. The stations included in the new auction include all of the FM permits in the postponed Auction 106 plus six more, plus four AM permits, the ST. LOUIS-area stations formerly licensed to ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA TRUST and operated by controversial host BOB ROMANIK's INSANE BROADCASTING CO., the now-deleted WQQW-A/HIGHLAND, IL; KZQZ-A/ST. LOUIS; KQQZ-A/FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL; and KFTK-A/EAST ST. LOUIS, IL.

Comments on the proposed bidding procedures are due on MARCH 15th with replies due MARCH 22nd. A freeze on station modification and rulemaking applications conflicting with the permits is in effect.

« see more Net News