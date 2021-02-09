Bobby J Jackson (Nexstar, Inc)

ALL ACCESS has learned of the passing of HAMPTON ROADS radio veteran ROBERT JACKSON (BOBBY J) last week. A family member confirmed he died due to a massive heart attack on top of complications caused by COVID-19.

JACKSON started his 60-plus decade career on WHIH-AM with JACK HOLMES, aka "DADDY JACK," on a teenaged show, and with another legend from HAMPTON ROADS, MAURICE WARD, on radio stations WHIH-AM and WRAP-AM, where BOBBY J worked, off and on for about 20 years.

CHESTER BENTON, General Manager at WBXB-FM, ELIZABETH CITY, where BOBBY J could be heard at night, said "I worked with BOBBY J at one time during his six-decade career, and I talked with some other professionals who remember this unforgettable personality. BOBBY was huge. People loved him. He shot straight from the hip. I mean, what you see is what you get.”

JAY LANG, General Manager at Hampton University’s WHOV-FM, hired BOBBY J to host a WEDNESDAY night “Oldie But Goodie” show for several years.

LANG said, "BOBBY J was a great talent. You had to know him to love him-kinda guy. Kinda like that uncle in your family, when he comes by, you say ‘oh lawd, here he comes!’ That was BOBBY J! You loved him, and sometimes you hated him, but you had to respect him.”

JACKSON is survived by his one son. To see the video tribute to JACKSON by fellow colleagues, click here.

