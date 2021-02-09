New Format

ASO INC's Classic Rock simulcast KKDJ/K272GD (102.3)/FRESNO and KNGS-LP (100.7)/ VISALIA-TULARE-HANFORD, CA, has flipped to Classic Hits, with a library that covers the 70s, 80s and 90s. As part of the change, BOB STEI moves from overnights to afternoon drive.

ASO INC brought the rock station back to life in 2017. The original KKDJ signed on in 1979, and pulled big ratings in the 80s until it went dark in 1996.

An ASO INC statement said, "After playing to its roots, with a mix of 70s and 80s rock with some blues and soul thrown in, the reprised version made the move to classic hits last week.

CEO CHRIS WHITE said in that statement, “There are a lot of long-time listeners who are glad to hear this format again in the CENTRAL VALLEY.”

STEI, who has been working various shifts at the station for the past year, will take the afternoon drive slot, replacing ZACH MARTIN.

