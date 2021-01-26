Testing

While the FCC deadline for comments on the proposal to allow FM boosters to offer separate geotargeted content is coming up on WEDNESDAY (2/10), GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS, which applied to the Commission, through GOLDMAN ENGINEERING MANAGEMENT Pres. BERT GOLDMAN, to build two new on-channel boosters for UNIVERSAL MEDIA ACCESS South Asian KSJO (BOLLY 92.3)/SAN JOSE to collect more data using its ZoneCasting system, has received FCC approval for the test. The test, overseen and audited by ROBERSON AND ASSOCIATES Pres./CEO DENNIS ROBERSON, will insert localized news, weather, traffic, advertising, and EAS tests on the boosters, which will be built along the I-680 corridor and will test the system for 90 days.



UNIVERSAL MEDIA ACCESS Pres./CEO BILL SAURER said, “Our signal reaches a broad section of the BAY AREA, including SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE. We’re always looking for ways to improve the listener experience and are intrigued to see the opportunities ZoneCasting can provide KSJO in the future.”



GOLDMAN said, “The KSJO Zonecasting demonstration will prove that ZoneCasting can be very simply implemented, in this case, adding only one booster location and can significantly improve coverage in low signal areas while providing geotargeted programming which can benefit hundreds of thousands of listeners without interference.”

