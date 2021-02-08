Double L

iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX/PHOENIX MD/midday host LOIS "DOUBLE L" LEWIS adds afternoon hosting duties at local sister station Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9).

iHEARTMEDIA/PHOENIX RSVPP STEVE GEOFFERIES commented, "DOUBLE L’s brand is right in line with our ‘feel good’ image on MIX 96.9, and this is an opportunity to utilize her unique ability to captivate listeners on more than one station."

LEWIS added, "What an amazing opportunity. MIX 96.9 is a feel-good station that has a vibe that really resonates with me. Feeling good is what I do best, and I’m thrilled to join the MIX 96.9 family."

iHEARTMEDIA/PHOENIX Region Pres. LINDA LITTLE added, "The MIX 96.9 audience will undoubtedly connect with DOUBLE L the minute they hear her infectious energy and engaging style. She’s a perfect fit."

