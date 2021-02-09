Bea Koramblyum

DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING announced three key executive appointments and promotions across its business affairs, research and creative marketing teams.

BEA KORAMBLYUM, who started at publishing company nearly a decade ago, has been named Global Head Of Business Affairs. In addition, COREY ROBERTS will take on an expanded role to lead A&R research globally. CARLA DOWNS of the creative marketing team, has also been promoted to VP Film & Television Music. Based in NEW YORK, KORAMBLYUM and ROBERTS will both report directly to Global President MIKE SMITH — while DOWNS, based in LOS ANGELES, will report to SVP Film & Television Music JUMEE PARK.

In this newly created role, KORAMBLYUM will oversee all of the company’s legal and business affairs activities. She was previously a senior member of the Legal and Business Affairs team for the music publisher’s parent company, DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS, where she played a key role in many high-profile transactions, including agreements with WU-TANG CLAN, the ESTATE of MILES DAVIS, TORI AMOS, the GEORGE GERSHWIN ESTATE and THE 1975. She spent more than seven years with DAVIS SHAPIRO LEWIT & HAYES LLP, starting as a legal assistant and later promoted to their first-ever paralegal. An avid champion of gender equity, KORAMBLYUM serves on the ADVISORY BOARD for WOMEN IN MUSIC.



ROBERTS’ newly expanded role leading global A&R research builds on his success leading the research function for NORTH AMERICA. Since joining DOWNTOWN in early 2018, he has helped identify and sign a broad range of artists, including CAAMP, THE WAR AND TREATY and MIDAS800. ROBERTS' resume includes previous roles at SONGS PUBLISHING — where he discovered LORDE — as well as roles within UNIVERSAL REPUBLIC RECORDS, MOTOWN RECORDS and EPIC RECORDS.

DOWNS joined the pubbery in 2018 as a member of the L.A.-based creative marketing team working on film, television and commercial placements. Her key sync licensing agreements include JOHN PRINE’s “I Remember Everything” for "This Is Us," THE WAR AND TREATY’s “Take Me In” for "Grey’s Anatomy," “Hey Mickey” for "The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina," YOKE LORE’s “Chin Up” for "Council Of Dads," MELII’s “Como Si Na” for "Insecure," and MEGHAN TRAINOR's original, “I’m In A Perfect Relationship," for "Central Park."

