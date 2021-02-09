Bruce Kalmick

HAZEL STREET RECORDS launches under veteran artist manager BRUCE KALMICK of WHY&HOW in a joint label venture with global distributor THE ORCHARD. KALMICK, who launched his management company WHY&HOW, late last year, will serve as CEO of HAZEL STREET RECORDS.

LAURA BENDER, most recently GM of HARD 8 MANAGEMENT/FOLSOM RECORDS, will lead the label as GM, based in NASHVILLE. Prior to HARD 8, BENDER was National Dir./Promotion at ADA.

LESLEY JAMES and MJ MARTY have both been appointed as Dir./Radio And Streaming for the label. JAMES, who is based in LOS ANGELES, previously spent two years at EAST CITY MANAGEMENT as head of U.S. Radio And Streaming Promotion. Prior to that, she was PD/afternooner at WWCD, LTD. Alternative WWCD/COLUMBUS, OH. MARTY, who is based in NEW YORK, has tenured roles at EPIC, ISLAND DEF JAM, COLUMBIA, and most recently established REALID RECORDS at WARNER MUSIC GROUP.

ANDREW DE TORRES will serve as Dir./Digital And Artist Marketing, based in NASHVILLE. DE TORRES spent the last two years at THIRTY TIGERS as Digital Sales Manager. His career in the industry followed years on the road as an artist signed to PHOTO FINISH RECORDS.

“My vision for HAZEL STREET RECORDS is to find undeveloped talent and do the hard work of building career artists," said KALMICK. "THE ORCHARD is the perfect partner to build this vision with us. We’ve been lucky enough to assemble a team of some of the most creative people in the industry, led by LAURA, who is one of the most innovative and tenacious executives I’ve ever met."

BENDER added, "When I first began talking to BRUCE nearly two years ago, I was impressed by his passion for finding talent, and his track record is a testament to his long-term commitment and dedication to his artists. We shared a vision of building a label from the ground up as a home to find and develop raw talent. Then 2020 hit, and we were forced to redefine artist development without the prospect of touring. Our artists, in turn, used the time to explore their creative process in new ways, and honed their craft, writing and recording incredible music that we can’t wait to share this year. Through all of it, we are grateful for the support of THE ORCHARD, who were true partners through unprecedented times.”

HAZEL STREET's roster will span various genres. Alternative Rock band GOLDPARK will release their first single, "Beautiful Desperation," this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12th. Alt-pop duo NOX HOLLOWAY are currently working on their debut album.

WHY&HOW management company's roster includes KALEO, BRELAND, WHISKEY MYERS, and ZZ WARD.

