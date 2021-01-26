Ed Moloney Rises

SUITERADIO ups ED MOLONEY, who is assuming an expanded role. Now, in addition to affiliating the full line of SUITERADIO products, including all eight of the company’s 24/7 formats, MOLONEY will be rebranding and programming SUITERADIO’s 24/7 format "The Maxx," to become a classic hits/adult hits hybrid.

“I’m excited to officially join a company where authentic content is at the top of the list. I look forward to working closely with our affiliates to create a bottom-line-building product with flexibility and the most meaningful localized options anywhere. Plus, the fact that CRUZE is a TOM BRADY fan that really sealed the deal!”



“Sometimes, but not often, does the perfect person appear at just the right moment,” said COO PAT FANT. “ED has led us to such great success in such a short time with BUD AND BROADWAY. We are thrilled to apply all that know how to our authentic 24/7 format service as well.

