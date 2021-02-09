Fireside

MARK CUBAN has co-founded a new podcast platform incorporating live conversation similar to currently-hot app CLUBHOUSE but with the additional capability to record the conversations, reports THE VERGE.

The app, FIRESIDE, was co-founded with NODE co-founder FALON FATEMI and has received a "multi-million dollar" seed round; users of the app would be able to record the audio of a conversation within the app for posting as podcasts, and would be offered monetization opportunities. Conversations on the platform would be curated, with established podcasters being approached to become "Founding Firesiders," according to THE VERGE, which cites a "source close to FIRESIDE" saying that a public launch is expected this year. One possible glitch is that the name FIRESIDE is already in use by a podcast platform.

CUBAN's early ventures included the streaming audio platform BROADCAST.COM, which he and TODD WAGNER sold to YAHOO! for $5.7 billion in 1999.

