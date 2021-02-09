Debuts Today

Former iHEARTCOUNTRY host and KASE and KVET/AUSTIN PD ANTHONY "THE ANTMAN" ALLEN is launching a new podcast on both audio and video TONIGHT (2/9) at 6p (CT).

"PICTURE THIS! WITH THE ANTMAN" reflects ALLEN's career change to fulltime photography, with celebrity guests talking about the stories behind photographs. Listeners to the audio version will be able to see the photos on INSTAGRAM. Country artist CHASE RICE is the debut episode's guest.

Catch the first episode here.

« see more Net News