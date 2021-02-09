-
WCCW/Traverse City Flips To Classic Country As A Companion To Sister WTCM
MIDWESTERN BROADCASTING Country WTCM/TRAVERSE CITY, MI flipped sister AM station WCCW late last week to a companion Classic Country format branded as “WTCM GOLD.” The station had been a Sports outlet as “ESPN 1310,” and was Oldies “AM 13” before that.
PD MIKE SINCLAIR tells ALL ACCESS, “Our contract with ESPN was up a few days ago and that’s when we launched AM 1310, WTCM GOLD. This is a buffer station, and run like a jukebox — no personalities, just sweepers, music and commercials. If there is larger success than we anticipate, we may revisit the idea of staffing the station.”