Capone

CRUSH MUSIC has upped GARRETT CAPONE to GM Rock Music, effective immediately. CAPONE rises from VP/Rock Formats, where he has delivered #1 songs for PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GREEN DAY, WEEZER, LORDE, FALL OUT BOY and more over his nine years at the company.

“CAPONE has proven time and time again that nothing is impossible. He consistently deliveries and is the human embodiment of the CRUSH spirit," said DAN KRUCHKOW. "We’re all excited to watch him continue to smash records, bring in #1s and dominate streaming and radio."

CAPONE said, "It’s truly inspiring to work alongside the very best in the business: co-owners JONATHAN DANIEL & BOB MCLYNN, CMO DAN KRUCHKOW, the entire CRUSH team, as well as the diverse roster of uniquely talented artists. ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ and this group proves it on a daily basis.”

