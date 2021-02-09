New Educational Program For Students Of Color

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY (MTSU) will host the "Bridges to NASHVILLE: Exciting Career Opportunities in Country Music" series, a five-month pilot program designed to educate college students of color nationwide about the Country music industry. The first session will be held on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at 4p (CT) and feature a conversation between singer/songwriter SHY CARTER and BMI NASHVILLE Executive Dir. SHANNON SANDERS. It will be followed by a 5p panel on record labels that will be moderated by ENTERTAINMENT ONE SVP/GM and NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY founding member GINA MILLER. The 90-minute ZOOM sessions will all include a conversation with a creator of color and focus on one segment of the industry.

The other program dates are:

MARCH 31st–Publishers, Performing Rights Organizations and Songwriters

APRIL 21st-Talent Agencies and Promoters

MAY 26th– Studios, Producers and Engineers

JUNE 23rd– Entrepreneurial Opportunities (Digital Marketing, Publicity, etc.)

“The goal of this program is to educate students of color about Country music in hopes that they will consider Country music as a viable career path after graduation,” said MTSU College of Media and Entertainment Dean and program founder BEVERLY KEEL. “The program will explore what today’s Country music is, how the industry operates and what the potential career opportunities are. In addition, this program will introduce industry leaders to African-American students who are interested in internships and jobs. The goal is to create more diversity in all areas of the Country music industry.”

There is no cost to students for this program. A Student Advisory Committee will be created to advise the program’s direction. A LINKEDIN group will be used to connect interested students across the nation. Students can find more information here, and register to attend the series here. The series' sponsors are BMI, CHANGE THE CONVERSATION, CMT, COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, DIVERSIFY THE STAGES, NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY and the RECORDING ACACEMY's NASHVILLE chapter.

