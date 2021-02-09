CJ

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has inked a worldwide publishing agreement with Rapper CJ. He recently signed a record deal with WARNER CHAPPELL’s sister company WARNER RECORDS.

The 23-year-old artist has seen success with his first RIAA platinum-certified single “Whoopty.” It's top 10 on the Urban Music charts and #10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriters chart.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC U.S. Pres./A&R RYAN PRESS said, “CJ is a young talent who burst onto the NEW YORK rap scene and is already gaining worldwide attention. From the minute I first heard his music, I was hooked.

"We’re looking forward to the journey ahead and working closely with him, his manager JAMES CRUZ, along with JULIAN PETTY, and the rest of our WARNER RECORDS fam.”

CJ added, “The moment I’ve been waiting for as a songwriter and an artist is finally here. RYAN PRESS and the WARNER CHAPPELL team are all about building a writer’s career and that’s exactly what I’m looking to do. I’m ready to take this momentum and see what we can accomplish together.”

CJ’s Mgr. & CRUZ CONTROL Founder/CEO JAMES CRUZ commented, “We chose WARNER CHAPPELL and WARNER RECORDS because we wanted to have our label and publishing partners under the same roof as well as work with a team that felt more like family. I've been on this ride with CJ since the beginning, and I know it’s going to only get better from here with the full support of our friends at WARNER."

« see more Net News