The Prize

ENTERCOM Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA is taking listener nominations for the "94WIP AWARDS," called "THE LEVIS" after one of the station's all-time regular callers, the late DARREN "LEVI" CEPHAS.

The awards will honor teams and individuals for achievement in the 2000-2020 time span. Categories include Overall PHILADELPHIA sports franchise of the 2000s; Team of the 2000s (single season); Athlete of the 2000s; Coach/Manager of the 2000s; Executive of the 2000s; Moment of the 2000s; Blunder of the 2000s (in-game moment); Player of the 2000s for each of the PHILLIES, EAGLES, FLYERS, and 76ERS; Role player of the 2000s (non-starter); Best game of the 2000s; Best trade of the 2000s; and Draft steal of the 2000s.

