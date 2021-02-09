Major Cutbacks

BELL MEDIA has abruptly dropped the Sports format from three of its TSN RADIO stations, CKST-A (TSN 1040)/VANCOUVER, CFRW-A (TSN 1290)/WINNIPEG, and CKOC-A (TSN 1150)/HAMILTON. CKOC has picked up the Business News format of BNN BLOOMBERG RADIO, the Canadian version of BLOOMBERG currently also airing on BELL's CFUN-A/VANCOUVER.

The company, which made substantial cuts at CTV and some of its News-Talk radio stations last week, has not disclosed what format will be installed on the now-silent CKST and CFRW, only saying that an announcement will be made on FRIDAY at 7a local time, but the entire staffs of the stations appear to be out in the move. TSN stations in four other markets -- TORONTO, MONTREAL, OTTAWA, and EDMONTON -- appear to be continuing for now, as is the national TSN RADIO feed on iHEARTRADIO CANADA.

A message aired on the stations and posted to the websites of the VANCOUVER and WINNIPEG stations said, "It was a difficult decision, but the realities of the quickly evolving broadcast media landscape in CANADA have made this change unavoidable."

« see more Net News