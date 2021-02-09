Americana Music Association

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION and the recently-formed AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION recently met for their first-ever joint meeting with their respective, newly appointed boards of directors. The focus of the meeting was to discuss their initiatives for 2021 and how they can safely bring back the annual AMERICANAFEST music festival, currently slated for SEPTEMBER. See a full list of the groups' 2021 boards below.

“Following such an impactful year, it’s never been more critical for both of our boards to serve as faithful guides for our organizations with their unparalleled expertise,” said AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION and its FOUNDATION’s Exec. Dir. JED HILLY. “Each individual is a leader in their respective fields and, based on the meetings we’ve already had this year, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our supportive community as we scale new heights.”

AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION 2021 Board of Directors:

KIM BUIE, NEW WEST RECORDS

NINA CARTER, BMI

EMILY COHEN, AMAZON MUSIC*

GARTH FUNDIS, Producer/SLATE CREEK RECORDS

GAIL GELLMAN, GELLMAN MANAGEMENT*

BRIAN GREENBAUM, CAA*

COURTNEY GREGG, CARNIVAL MUSIC

MIKE KOPP, KOPP MANAGEMENT/ALL GOOD FACTORY / Political Consultant

JACKIE MARUSHKA, MARUSHKA MEDIA

MARK MOFFATT, Producer

TODD OHLHAUSER, CANNERY ROW COMPLEX

LINDSAY REID, THIRTY TIGERS

ALLISON RUSSELL, Artist*

SHANNON SANDERS, BMI/Producer*

LYNNE SHERIDAN, GRAMMY MUSEUM

JOHN STROHM, ROUNDER RECORDS

JONATHAN TAPLIN, ANNENBERG INNOVATION LAB, USC

KURT VITOLO, KV FINANCIAL GROUP

BRUCE WARREN, WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and NPR

JODY WHELAN, OH BOY RECORDS*

RACHEL WHITNEY, SPOTIFY*

SALLY WILLIAMS, LIVE NATION

AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Foundation 2021 Board of Directors:

LORI BADGETT, CITY NATIONAL BANK

JACKSON BROWNE, Artist

T BONE BURNETT, Producer

BRANDI CARLILE, Artist

GARTH FUNDIS, Producer/SLATE CREEK RECORDS

RHIANNON GIDDENS, Artist

DENNIS LORD, Executive and Attorney

JD MAY, ALOOMPA

MARK MOFFATT, Producer

STEVE SMITH, CONCORD*

JONATHAN TAPLIN, ANNENBERG INNOVATION LAB, USC

KURT VITOLO, KV FINANCIAL GROUP

*indicates new member

