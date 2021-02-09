-
Americana Music Association And Its Foundation Host First Meeting With New Board Of Directors
February 9, 2021 at 10:32 AM (PT)
The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION and the recently-formed AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION recently met for their first-ever joint meeting with their respective, newly appointed boards of directors. The focus of the meeting was to discuss their initiatives for 2021 and how they can safely bring back the annual AMERICANAFEST music festival, currently slated for SEPTEMBER. See a full list of the groups' 2021 boards below.
“Following such an impactful year, it’s never been more critical for both of our boards to serve as faithful guides for our organizations with their unparalleled expertise,” said AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION and its FOUNDATION’s Exec. Dir. JED HILLY. “Each individual is a leader in their respective fields and, based on the meetings we’ve already had this year, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our supportive community as we scale new heights.”
AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION 2021 Board of Directors:
KIM BUIE, NEW WEST RECORDS
NINA CARTER, BMI
EMILY COHEN, AMAZON MUSIC*
GARTH FUNDIS, Producer/SLATE CREEK RECORDS
GAIL GELLMAN, GELLMAN MANAGEMENT*
BRIAN GREENBAUM, CAA*
COURTNEY GREGG, CARNIVAL MUSIC
MIKE KOPP, KOPP MANAGEMENT/ALL GOOD FACTORY / Political Consultant
JACKIE MARUSHKA, MARUSHKA MEDIA
MARK MOFFATT, Producer
TODD OHLHAUSER, CANNERY ROW COMPLEX
LINDSAY REID, THIRTY TIGERS
ALLISON RUSSELL, Artist*
SHANNON SANDERS, BMI/Producer*
LYNNE SHERIDAN, GRAMMY MUSEUM
JOHN STROHM, ROUNDER RECORDS
JONATHAN TAPLIN, ANNENBERG INNOVATION LAB, USC
KURT VITOLO, KV FINANCIAL GROUP
BRUCE WARREN, WXPN/PHILADELPHIA and NPR
JODY WHELAN, OH BOY RECORDS*
RACHEL WHITNEY, SPOTIFY*
SALLY WILLIAMS, LIVE NATION
AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Foundation 2021 Board of Directors:
LORI BADGETT, CITY NATIONAL BANK
JACKSON BROWNE, Artist
T BONE BURNETT, Producer
BRANDI CARLILE, Artist
GARTH FUNDIS, Producer/SLATE CREEK RECORDS
RHIANNON GIDDENS, Artist
DENNIS LORD, Executive and Attorney
JD MAY, ALOOMPA
MARK MOFFATT, Producer
STEVE SMITH, CONCORD*
JONATHAN TAPLIN, ANNENBERG INNOVATION LAB, USC
KURT VITOLO, KV FINANCIAL GROUP
*indicates new member