Morning Show Opportunity

WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN longtime night jock TREVIN SMITH switches over to wake-ups on sister Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO). Stepping into his evening role is WATERLOO promo ace MOMO.

Also, veteran 101X morning talent DEB O'KEEFE has left the station. PD LYNN BARSTOW may be looking to enhance the remaining cast, which will go forward for now as JASON DICK AND FRIENDS (JASON DICK AF). Contact LYNN at lbarstow@waterloomedia.com.

