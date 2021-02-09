DIVE STUDIOS, the K-Pop audio platform, is launching a new audio platform and app devoted to mental health and wellness. MINDSET will offer audio collections with K-Pop celebrities including DIVE co-founder ERIC NAM, EPIK HIGH's TABLO, DAY6's JAE, and others discussing mental health and wellness issues and related topics like societal stereotypes and stigmas. A portion of all proceeds from the new platform will benefit a charity of each celebrity host’s choice.

“Our overarching mission at DIVE STUDIOS has always been to create engaging premium audio collections that have a positive impact. We have been extremely successful in our work to promote diversity and create a safe space in the growing audio content ecosystem for K-Pop artists and fans and now we’re excited to expand our reach and impact with the launch of MINDSET,” said CEO/Co-Founder BRIAN NAM. “We believe there is tremendous value in having people of influence speak openly about their personal experiences, struggles and challenges to their fans and others who need it most."

The company has also released a new show, "BRO-FOUNDERS," with DIVE co-founders and brothers BRIAN, ERIC, and EDDIE NAM.

